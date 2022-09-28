Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ILCV stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

