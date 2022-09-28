Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

