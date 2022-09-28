Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,443 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

