Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 142,327 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,327 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.