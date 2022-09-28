Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 105.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF alerts:

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVI opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.