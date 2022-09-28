Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,046 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.