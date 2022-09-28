Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,277 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

