Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTM opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $192.32.

