Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,556 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

