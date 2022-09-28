Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 28,312 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

