Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,119 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $166.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.