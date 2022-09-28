Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,501 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,526,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,021.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41.

