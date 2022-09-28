Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 60,389 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,138 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 646.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 8,479.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 108,958 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,447,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

USO stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

