Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPT opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $117.04 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

