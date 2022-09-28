Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 20,533 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.2% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.