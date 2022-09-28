Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.6 %

About Carnival Co. &

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

