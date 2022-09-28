Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,412,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 70,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Apple by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 301,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.