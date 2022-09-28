CCG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,812,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 254,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE JPM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.