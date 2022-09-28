Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.59.

CHTR stock opened at $306.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $305.31 and a one year high of $753.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.55.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

