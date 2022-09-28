Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 84.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of CHWY opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -233.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

