CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CMS opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.15%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

