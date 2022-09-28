Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 56,182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,182 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

