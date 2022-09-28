Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

