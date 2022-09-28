CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

