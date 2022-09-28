Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.