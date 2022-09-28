CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average is $185.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.