David J Yvars Group Has $313,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David J Yvars Group cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $283,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

