Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,120,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,888,000 after buying an additional 149,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.