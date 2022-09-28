Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $33,390,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

