Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 511 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

MSFT stock opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.47 and a 200-day moving average of $271.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.50 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

