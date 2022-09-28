Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,137,000 after acquiring an additional 419,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equitable by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after acquiring an additional 575,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

