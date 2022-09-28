Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.