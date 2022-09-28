Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

