Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

