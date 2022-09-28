First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

