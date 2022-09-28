Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

