Fusion Capital LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 732,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,186,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 108,962 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $234.50 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.47 and its 200 day moving average is $271.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

