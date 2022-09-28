Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.87 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

