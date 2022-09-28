Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

