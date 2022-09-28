Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

