Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,345,000 after purchasing an additional 800,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 842,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,594,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $41.02.

