Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 509.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 230,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 430.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 186,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 807.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.