Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.89.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $400.77 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.50 and a 200 day moving average of $427.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

