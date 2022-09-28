Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

