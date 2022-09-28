Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 145.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 79.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.