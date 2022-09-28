Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTH opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $166.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.