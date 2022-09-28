Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

IYK stock opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.42.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

