Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 103 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $515,268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $16,386,485. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

