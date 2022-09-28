Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.