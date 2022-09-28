Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,354 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of AR opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 3.63. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

